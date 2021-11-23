Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide :(

In October, partial human remains were found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida. After a review of dental records, they were determined to be those of Brian Laundrie, missing 23-year-old #VanLife enthusiast and suspect in the strangulation murder of girlfriend Gabby Petito. Now, more than a month later, an autopsy has confirmed Laundrie’s cause of death to be suicide.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide," Steven Bertolino, an attorney for the Laundrie family, told CNN on Tuesday.

Laundrie disappeared from his family’s home in mid-September and his remains were found only after an extended manhunt. Petito’s remains were found on September 19. Laundrie’s initial autopsy returned with inconclusive results, and Bertolino said at the time, “No manner or cause of death was determined, and the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation.”

The final result is not a surprise, though, you have to admit.