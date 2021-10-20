Brian Laundrie: Definitely Dead

Cadaver dogs and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner discovered human remains in the same area of a Florida wildlife preserve where, according to CNN, police found several items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the missing 23-year-old man infamously accused of killing his girlfriend Gabby Petito in September. The remains are not yet confirmed to be Laundrie’s, but they were found near a backpack that might have belonged to him.

The presence of such official dogs and men does lead one to believe that Laundrie walked into the Carlton Reserve with no intention of walking out. Or he ran out of food and water.

It’s something not even the best guys Florida law enforcement’s got – mini-sleuths on TikTok and Dog the Bounty Hunter, of racist bounty-hunting fame – were able to predict. Call it common sense, deductive reasoning, Occam’s razor, or a woman’s intuition: I called this days ago. I don’t celebrate the loss of any human life, and I don’t believe in taking an eye for an eye, but when I’m right, I’m right.