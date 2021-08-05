Bill Gates isn’t technically sorry that he and the late, great pedophile Jeffrey Epstein got close in 2011 after the latter had already been convicted for soliciting a teenager for sex, but he does recognize that it was a mistake from an optics perspective.

Gates made a squirmy appearance on last night’s episode of Anderson Cooper 360, discussing his recent divorce and association with a billionaire sex offendor. On a Skype call to Seattle, Cooper asked Gates to address reports that his wife Melinda was so concerned about her husband’s relationship with Epstein that she hired divorce attorneys in 2019 immediately after the relationship went public.

Gates told Cooper that “I had several dinners with him [Epstein], hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health, through contacts that he had, might emerge. When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended. But it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there.”

The New York Times published this quote in their Wednesday night report about the interview. But what the Times did not report is that immediately after that impassioned self-defense (they gave the world’s second richest man the dignity of omitting his ums and uhs), Gates said, “There were lots of others in that same situation, but I made a mistake.” (In the embedded clip, this occurs around 2:48.)

This is a classic, transparent deflection tactic, but I must note that yes, lots of others were in that same situation in Epstein’s black book, including Malcolm Gladwell, the Poet Laureate of Hudson Books in All Delta Terminals.

Cooper also asks about the six women who came forward with harassment allegations against Gates at Microsoft.

“Do you have regrets?” Cooper asked.

“Certainly, I think everyone does,” said Gates. “But you know, I’m, it’s a time of reflection and uh, you know I, at this point, I need to go forward, uh, you know, my work is very important to me, uh within the family we’ll heal as best we can.”

Everyone has regrets about Bill Gates’ dalliances, according to Bill Gates. As of press time, Gates is listening. This post will be updated to reflect if he is listening and learning as the story develops.