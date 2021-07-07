Bill Cosby Plans Return to Comedy, Asks 'Where's My Raping Sweater'?

Bill Cosby was released from prison in June after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by a panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges, due to some bullshit. Now, according to TMZ, America’s rapey dad wants to return to stand-up comedy, as well as content creation in the more general sense. Fans of the comedy stylings of 83-year-old perpetrators of sexual assault: rejoice.

Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, told TMZ there is potential interest from several comedy clubs and promoters to welcome the former JELL-O spokesman back to the stage. "The world wants to see Mr. Cosby,” said Wyatt, a demonic man with, you have to admit, a rather sunny take on the words “potential” and “several.”

Cosby is also reportedly planning a five-part docuseries about his life and experience in prison, for which interviews have already been filmed with, again according to TMZ, family, friends, and “other celebs.” To be shown on what network? A delicious secret for Andrew Wyatt to keep, apparently.