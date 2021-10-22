Are You “Gospel and Grits” or “Jewish”?

Your internet service provider knows if you’re gay, and they’re telling everyone. According to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission, ISPs are collecting and selling boatloads of personal information in order to better target ads to consumers. The report showed that in addition to selling data, ISPs sort users into some uh, hyper-specific categories based on their browsing history, for the sake of advertisers.

The report states that ISPs “buy demographic and interest information from data brokers and then combine this information with additional information about ISP subscribers to place these subscribers into segments. These segments often reveal sensitive information about consumers.” Some of these segments include “viewership-gay,” “Hispanic Harmony,” and, simply, “Jewish.”

In a very “tag yourself” page of the report, there is an “illustrative list of segments.” Here are some of the ways that your ISP sees you, in alphabetical order:

Aspirational Fusion

Birkenstocks and Beemers

Bohemian Groove

Booming with Confidence

Cul de Sac Diversity

Family Fun-tastic

Footloose and Family Free

Generational Soup

Gospel and Grits

Metro Fusion

Small Town Shallow Pockets

Striving Single Scene

Urban Edge

Young City Solos

I like to believe that I’m a Footloose and Family Free sun with a Booming with Confidence Moon and an Aspirational Fusion rising, but worry that I’m actually just Generational Soup (even though I famously think it sucks).