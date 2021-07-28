Disgraced togetherness entrepreneur Adam Neumann was sighted barefoot, holding a pizza, and standing next to a rabbi in the Hamptons on July 22, according to an eagle-eyed tipster. The ex-WeWork CEO, who despite the company’s 2019 implosion is still worth ~$750 million, was photographed on a residential street with the pie and the holy guy. Our tipster writes: “Apparently he was blocking traffic and, as you can see, wearing tzitzit.”

According to the New York Post, Neumann is working on his next move. An “insider” told the Post that it “involves what happened in the world because of the pandemic... He’s got big plans and he’s waiting for the right time to announce them.”