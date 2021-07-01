What Did Brock Pierce Buy For $25,000 At a New Americana Restaurant

Brock Pierce, Sinbad’s co-star in First Kid who spent his cryptocurrency millions on a gorgeous collection of cowboy hats, dined in Southampton in July. His choice of venue was a restaurant called 75 Main, which sells a 24-ounce “Cowboy Rib-Eye Steak” for $58. Former Modell’s Sporting Goods CEO Mitch Modell just tried to bribe waiters there with $100 tips and still couldn’t get a table.

According to Hampton’s gossip site Dan’s Papers, the David Spade lookalike spent $25,000 on his dinner. For reference, that is more than twice the $10,000 he spent on New York’s city-wide elections (his mayoral pick was ex-cop Eric Adams, whose vegan agenda once took the form of a campaign called “Ban the Baloney”). It’s also about half the number of votes he got in the 2020 election, when he ran for president on a ticket advised by Akon. A man with different desires and also $25,000 could have gotten 10 VIP tickets to see Guns N’ Roses in 2016 or paid for a “small” Disney World wedding.

But Brock wouldn’t need that; he got hitched at Burning Man. What did he have for dinner instead? That’s between him and his wife.