Sure Are a Lot of Job Openings at Kraken

Remember Kraken? Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that the crypto exchange company had announced something called the “Jet Ski Program.” It involved a 31-page document sketching Kraken’s “libertarian philosophical values” and commitment to “diversity of thought” — a diversity of thought which, as far as CEO Jesse Powell was concerned, seemed to mostly involve debates about whether women are “brainwashed” and if anyone “can refer to another person as the N-word.”

Those who didn’t like the program were free to resign with four months pay, Powell told employees at a June meeting, if they “affirmed that they would never work at Kraken again.” Hence the program’s name: “If you want to leave Kraken,” read a memo quoted by the Times, “we want it to feel like you are hopping on a jet ski and heading happily to your next adventure!”

Well, this morning, some savvy communications director sent out a press release headlined: “Kraken hunts for lion’s share of crypto job market.” It detailed a recent study from Crypto Jobs List, which found that Kraken had posted more jobs in the past week than any other crypto company in America. Interesting.

Specifically, Kraken has posted “over 600 new job ads in the United States in the past seven days” (650, if you count the UK). By contrast, Cash App and Jack Dorsey’s Block had posted some 200 positions combined. Among the 3,103 listings the study surveyed, Kraken accounted for “almost one in five of all new job ads in America.”

It remains unclear whether Kraken’s hiring spree is in direct response to the Jet Ski Program, as the company did not immediately return our request for comment. Perhaps they needed exactly 618 new domestic staffers for other reasons. But as we noted last week, crypto is down bad — so it seems plausible some Kraken staff strapped on their life vests and vroomed off to other jobs. If you were one of them, reach out at tips@gawker.com. We would still love to read the Jet Ski Program manifesto.