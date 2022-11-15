Embattled crypto nerd Sam Bankman-Fried, whose empire of companies disintegrated like an Adderall in a glass of orange juice last week, has retained counsel: Martin Flumenbaum, of the law firm Paul, Weiss, who formerly represented Bernie Madoff.

We are all entitled to representation in this great country, and Flumenbaum is a fantastic choice for many reasons — he’s gone to the mat for Weight Watchers, junk-bond king Michael Milken, and Enron. And of course, when you and your polycule are suspected of setting fire to $10 billion, you want someone who is well-versed in “white collar matters,” as Flumenbaum is.

Although Bernie Madoff died in prison with no toes or teeth, Flumenbaum did have some success defending the fraudster’s sons, Andrew and Mark: in 2013, a U.K. court dismissed all claims against them, including that they “knew of, or suspected” their father’s fraud. (Mark died by suicide in 2010; Andrew of cancer in 2014.)

Well, we hope things turn out a little better for Sam. Or maybe not, because he’s a huge tool. But no one — no one — deserves to lose their toes.