Fun Idea: Get a Mini Trampoline

In the last couple of years, I have ordered a lot of things online in attempts to make life more exciting. A two-pack of Kodak Fun-Saver disposable cameras that I used but never got developed. A dog bed shaped like a banana, which was extremely cute until one of my dogs peed on it and it fell apart in the wash. Crest Whitestrips. All of these items provided me with approximately one to two hours of fun — can’t complain about that. But the thing I bought that brought me a little bit of joy for the longest amount of time was a mini trampoline. If you are bored right now and possess the ability to jump two inches off the ground, you should get one.

According to my Amazon.com order history, I purchased the mini trampoline in November 2020. Haha, yikes. It cost $68, which is less than I remember it costing, so that’s nice. The specific model was the BCAN 38” Foldable Mini Trampoline, Fitness Trampoline with Safety Pad, Stable & Quiet Exercise Rebounder for Kids Adults Indoor/Garden Workout Max 300lbs. It is now living under my bed, where it will probably stay until I move or attempt to sell some stuff on Poshmark again. But for three good months, I loved it.

The basic thing to do with a mini trampoline is jump on it. You can’t jump very high, and you certainly can’t do any flips on it, unless you want to die. But it turns out just jumping up and down a little bit is fun. At first, I used my mini trampoline for “working out,” which means I tried to jump on it for a certain amount of time to get my heart rate up. I also bought a digital membership to the trampoline fitness class that Busy Philipps swears by, and I did that maybe once a week. But by month two of tramping, I was pretty much just jumping on it while I watched seasons one and two of The Hills, which was the most fun of all.

There is something really thrilling about getting a little bit of air in the comfort of your own apartment. I don’t understand why people use Pelotons when they could be flinging themselves around like a kid in a MoonBounce instead. Think about it: You’re watching your favorite show, hopping up and down, and annoying your downstairs neighbors. There are worse ways to spend a Tuesday afternoon.

Of course, by February or so, I got bored with my purchase. You can’t jump up and down forever, and The Hills only has six seasons not including the reboot, which I can’t even talk about. Also, my husband kind of got annoyed at having a 38” inch trampoline in the middle of our living room at all times. (Sure, you could fold it up and put it away after each use, but that is not ever what I did.) I don’t remember making a conscious decision to pack up the mini tramp for good, but about three months after buying it, that’s what I did.

I don’t regret spending the money, however. For about $23 a month, I found a new way to enjoy myself. If you are currently looking for the same, I recommend the mini trampoline.