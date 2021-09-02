Vogue Staffers Trapped in Ralph Lauren's US Open Box During Flood

Last night, while the rats swam the New York City streets and councilmen bailed water out of their flooding Brooklyn apartments, a group of Vogue staffers faced a different, preppier set of challenges related to Hurricane Ida: they became stranded at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens and were forced to sleep on the floor of Ralph Lauren’s company box at the U.S. Open.

Fashion news editor Sarah Spellings took to Instagram to share snaps of the tennis-loving staffers’ plight. The group huddled in Ralph’s obviously well-appointed box, a space replete with orchids and Evian, with soft-looking color-blocked blankets and yellow Polo Sport raincoats. Not only were they saved from having to navigate subways that looked like scenes from The Day After Tomorrow, they were saved from flood water-related sepsis.

As Lauren himself once said, “I don't think women should look like costumes. They shouldn't look like fashion [hurricane flooding] victims.”

Neither Lauren nor the Vogue employees were available for immediate comment.