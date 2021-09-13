Vice Introduces 'Indulgence' Issue After Firing 17 People

And skimping on their severance packages

Tarpley Hitt
ATONING FOR SINS

Just two weeks after Vice Media laid off 17 writers and editors — including two women on maternity leave — Vice magazine released their September issue, ironically themed around the topic of “indulgence.” Per the Editor’s Note:

In this issue, we aimed to think critically about those aspects of life that are so frequently treated as excessive, debauched, or extravagant—sex, travel, food, wealth—after a stretch defined by austerity.

The issue, which touches on Chippendale’s dancers, celebrity sequins, and rogue Burning Man, hit the stands as the financially beleaguered company indulges in their true vice: austerity (this time, by skimping on severance packages for their recently laid-off staff). Monday morning, just after the magazine went live, the Vice Union released a statement calling on management to match the packages they’d extended to colleagues laid off last year:

“The increasing callousness with which this company executes layoffs undermines the values management professes to hold,” the union wrote.

The layoffs had been announced as an afterthought in a corporate email championing the company’s pivot to “visual storytelling” and “continued global alignment” — language so empty it inadvertently illustrated the grim future of a media company without writers and editors. They were followed by the news that Vice had brought in over $85 million in investor capital, after ditching plans to go public by way of a SPAC. Anyway, maybe Vice executives should heed the words of their own employees and indulge in some severance for those they cut off just before federal unemployment benefits expired.