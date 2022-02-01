'Us Weekly’ Must Choose a Side in the Craig Conover and Kristin Cavallari Misinformation War

“Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Admits to Kristin Cavallari Hookup Amid Paige DeSorbo Romance” claims an Us Weekly story that is situated, at present, on the site’s left-oriented “Latest News” column. “Kristin Cavallari Denies Craig Conover’s ‘Summer House’ Hookup Claims: He’s ‘Making It Up,’” claims another Us Weekly story that is situated, at present, on the site’s middle-oriented “Top Headlines” column. This bald display of conflicting information leaves us no choice but to publicly ask Us Weekly:

Which is it?

Craig Conover, for the unaware, is a person from a Bravo reality show called Southern Charm. He is currently dating Paige DeSorbo, a person from a Bravo reality show called Summer House. Kristin Cavallari is from “500 Days of Kristin.” Conover claimed on a recent episode of Summer House (he was visiting) to have hooked up with Kristin Cavallari, which caused a bit of drama due to the fact that he was at the time also hooking up with DeSorbo. Lindsay Hubbard, another person on Summer House, was involved in igniting the drama, too; she’s the one who told DeSorbo about the rumor that Conover then confirmed. And, as you know, that is so Lindsay.

Kristin Cavallari, via a source, told Us Weekly that there is nothing to these hook-up rumors. “He’s making it up — it’s not true,” the source said. This is in direct conflict with what Us Weekly reports Conover said regarding the alleged hook-up: “No, I’ll tell you, it was, like, I’ve hooked up with her before.”

It is the job of the news media to separate fact from fiction; to sort through the spin campaigns of public individuals and deliver the truth. We do it here at Gawker every day, for example we did it in this story. Now I’m calling upon Us Weekly to do the same. Us Weekly: You must stop reporting conflicting information for clicks. You must stop publishing irresponsible headlines. You must stop your grotesque both sides-ing and tell us whether Craig Conover and Kristin Cavallari hooked up or if Craig is lying.

Democracy dies in darkness, which is also, as you know, where hook-ups thrive. The time to act is now.