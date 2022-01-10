TikTok Trends Forecast Forecast: Forgetting You Go to the ‘Euphoria’ High School

Welcome to TikTok Trends Forecast Forecast, an occasional series in which we prematurely predict how internet trend culture writers will cover trending TikToks.

A few days ago, ahead of the Euphoria season 2 premiere on HBO, TikTokers started posting videos in which — paired with an audio clip from Spongebob Squarepants where Squidward says, “And why aren’t you in uniform?” — they change from conventional high school outfits into outfits of the kind worn by students attending the high school in Euphoria, e.g., skin-baring, perfect for the club, tiny purses instead of backpacks, etc. If that sentence means absolutely nothing to you, this is what I’m referring to:

While this trend hasn’t hit mainstream news coverage yet, the forecast predicts that it will within the next 48 hours. We can expect to see a modest number of posts pegged specifically to the early-season hype for Euphoria. Here are some ways this might play out:

“People on TikTok Are Dressing as Euphoria Characters and It’s Giving Me Life”

“Gen Z Bares Skin for TikTok Trend Poking Fun at Outfits on HBO’s Euphoria”

“TikTokers Dressing Like They Attend Euphoria High School Is the Definition of Queer Joy and I’m Not Crying, YOU’RE Crying”

“Euphoria High TikTok Trend Is Funny, But Why Do We Still Laugh at Men in Drag?”

“Euphoria High TikTok Trend Is NOT Funny, But Men in Drag ARE”

“Against School Dress Codes: We Should All Be Free to Dress Like We Go to Euphoria High”

“What the Quietly Radical Euphoria TikTok Meme Says About the Parts of Ourselves We Sacrifice to Fit In”

“TikTok Euphoria Trend Highlights How Out of Touch Godless, Pronoun-Obsessed Hollywood’s Version of High School Is”

“Alexa Demie Commented Fire Emoji on One TikToker’s Euphoria Meme, and It’s Understanding-the-Assignment Goals”

“Euphoria ‘Why Aren’t You in Uniform’ TikTok Trend: How to Dress Like You’re a Character on the Hit HBO Show”

“Euphoria ‘Why Aren’t You in Uniform’ TikTok Trend: The Fact That TikTokers Own Two Different Outfits Is a Sign of the Platform’s Privilege Problem”

“Euphoria Meme Crop Top Sells for $7,000 on Depop”

“San Diego Teen Who Purchased Euphoria Meme Crop Top for $7,000 Slammed for Fat-Shaming: ‘The Way She’s Wearing It Is Not Empowering’”

“Euphoria Canceled, HBO Exec Out Amid Viral Challenge Fallout”

This concludes the first TikTok trends forecast forecast of 2022.