University of Austin professor Thomas Chatterton Williams had a busy night in Austin, Texas this past Saturday. The Harper’s letter author took a break from teaching these boys about Black male autobiography to snap some Instagram Stories from the premiere of Alex’s War, a documentary about Alex Jones’s years-long crusade to find out why Richard Linklater stopped casting him in movies.

Actually, the movie combines archival footage and interviews with the Infowars host and Sandy Hook truther into, per the description, “a searching and human character study of one of America's most infamous, charismatic and divisive public figures.” The film is from Alex Lee Moyer, whom you might remember from the incel documentary TFW No GF. This latest picture doesn’t come out until Friday, so we’ll have to reserve judgment on its cinematic merits. But it seems to have found an audience among some of America’s best and brightest, including Glenn Greenwald, Hotep Jesus, Ice Poseidon, and Mike Cernovich, all of whom evidently enjoyed a nice night out at the movies.

Chatterton Williams has had some trouble with friends in the past, so it’s great that he has found a community of like-minded companions. To borrow the words of Alex’s War fan Ariel Pink, the chillwave pioneer who was just “peacefully showing support for [his] president” on Jan. 6, we are “so fucking proud.”