The Counter Has Money, So Why Is It Shutting Down?

On Thursday, Kate Cox, the editor-in-chief of the food site The Counter, published a piece called “The Hardest Story To Write.” If you have read about the media at all over the past decade, you can probably guess where she was going with this. The website — which has spent seven years publishing some of the more aggressive watchdog pieces on the frequently undercovered industries that churn out our daily grub — will be shuttering effective May 20. The total number of layoffs aren’t yet clear, but the site employs an editorial staff of 17 people, as well as two business executives, four contributing writers, and the publisher, Jeffrey Kittay.

The website was founded in 2015 by Kittay, a publishing veteran and former Lingua Franca editor, as the “New Food Economy” — an outlet that would cover a shift in agriculture thought away from the dominant industrial modes towards regenerative farming and sustainable food. The name was changed in 2019 to The Counter, in part because of a redesign, but also because the food economy that had once been characterized as “new” had since entered the mainstream. In the time since, the site published pieces on everything from the use of prison labor in food production to the alcohol industry’s campaign to cover up booze’s carcinogenic properties to the problems within regenerative agriculture itself. But that’s over, apparently.

The primary reason, according to Cox, is money. Here’s what she wrote:

We are journalists in a community of journalists; we know there will be follow-up questions. The reasons are many, but the shorthand is this: We do not have sufficient future funding to keep publishing. When that reality becomes non-negotiable, the question isn’t whether to go on; it’s how quickly can we wind down with intention and care?

That’s a familiar justification behind the layoffs or closures at many outlets, both digital and print. But unlike many of the publications that have made similar announcements, The Counter is a non-profit newsroom — a public and donor-supported organization that many have hailed as the future and arguably only sustainable model for independent journalism. That’s alarming for anyone who cares about this stuff. It’s also slightly confusing — because unlike private companies, 501(c)(3)s are required to release their financial information. And The Counter’s financial information looks pretty good.

Take, for example, their annual report from 2020 to 2021, which is available on their website. This report claims that in 2020, the website had $6.5 million in assets. Their liabilities were relatively low — $229,391. In the description below, the magazine goes on to explain that despite the COVID-19 pandemic and because of PPP loans and donor support, they were able to “meet [their] charitable purposes without any disruption.”

In 2021, they had less money: a little over $5 million in assets. But they also had a lighter liability burden, at just over $23,000. The asset decrease may be explained in part by the fact that, per the annual report, they “invested significant resources and time” into fundraising, including hiring several people. But that seemed to pay off: “Fundraising increased 187 percent over the past fiscal year.”

That sounds like a lot of money, but obviously there are expenses. How much of that money is getting sucked up each year by the costs of operating a publication with some two dozen staff? Their most recent tax return, from the 2020 fiscal year, shows that The Counter’s functional expenses totaled to just over $1.8 million — $86,988 of which went to publisher Jeffrey Kittay’s salary. So they would presumably have had several million left over.

The site hasn’t filed a tax return for the 2021 fiscal year, but their annual report does mention their expenses. Last year, they totaled around $2.3 million. The spike can be partially explained by the fact that they “invested heavily in our editorial leadership,” hiring two senior editors, an audience-development editor, and four year-long fellows. And that still left several million in the bank. If that constituted a financial crisis for the website, they did not mention it in their report. They wrote this instead:

As we move into 2022, it is our strong goal to further build capacity on the editorial side and to strengthen the organization with strategic hires that are focused on our long-term sustainability for our reporting.

“Long-term,” it seems, meant May. Perhaps that had something to do with what Cox wrote — “We do not have sufficient future funding to keep publishing” (emphasis added). Did one or more of The Counter’s major donors back out of a future contribution?

The site’s biggest donor is S. Donald Sussman — the Miami philanthropist and frequent funder of local news who made much of his estimated $500 million off the hedge fund Paloma Partners in the 1980s. Sussman provided the initial funding to launch the site back in 2015, and has continued donating in the time since. The report notes that in 2020, Sussman “provided a long-term multi-million dollar pledge to the organization.” There’s that word again, “long-term” — how long was Sussman’s contribution supposed to last?

We have some questions. Namely, why shut down when you still have several million dollars? And where will that money go? We reached out to The Counter for comment. They haven’t responded yet, but we’ll update if they do. In the meantime, if you’re a recent Counter employee and you’d like to chat, you can email us at tips@gawker.com or newgawker@protonmail.com, for secure messaging.