Shailene Woodley Wastes Decent Idea for Blog Post in Interview

Blogger is probably the easiest job. I’m trying to think of an easier one and I can’t. Or, I guess — all the jobs that supply people with an immoral amount of wealth are probably easier on a day-to-day basis, but if you’re looking to acquire a low-to-moderate amount of wealth without having to compartmentalize anything particularly inhumane or non-environmental, blogger is probably the easiest. Coming up with new ideas is the main difficulty. Looking around your apartment like, “uhh … something about staplers? ‘You don’t see too many staplers anymore…’” Or maybe … “What is happening in the stapler industry, any new innovation, etc.? Impacted by pandemic?” Then you write that in an email to yourself for the next pitch meeting.

Because of this dearth of decent blog ideas, it was heartbreaking to see one go wasted in a recent profile of Disney fan Shailene Woodley. In the profile, she discusses her relationship with filming sex scenes, prompted by her role in 2020’s Endings, Beginnings, which was released digitally during the pandemic, which is why you have not heard of it. It had lots of sex in it, apparently. (Maybe now you’re interested?)

“I’ve never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes because I’m very vocal,” Woodley said. “I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor. We always have conversations of, ‘How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?’”

And now here is the blog idea. “Oftentimes in movies,” she said, “you see two people having sex and the woman has her bra on, and in real life, I don’t think I ever did that, sex with a bra — or very, very rarely,” she said.

Damn. The Cut probably would have given her, like, $300 to write that. Or she could have pitched it to Vogue(.com), or Esquire. She could have pitched it to New Gawker, even! I don’t have any role in the pitch accepting process here, but I think a blog post — any blog post — from a famous person — any famous person — would be something we’d at least consider.

I guess we would still probably take it. Do you want to write it for us, Shailene? Could be called like, “Um … Hollywood? Women Don’t Usually Wear Bras While Having Sex.” Seven hundred words, probably. Feel free to email whoever it is here that deals with that.