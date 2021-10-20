Send Us Your Media Secrets

Everyone loves a whistleblower. Just look at Frances Haugen, who leaked internal documents from the platform formerly known as Facebook, then went on 60 Minutes and had a close-up in front of Congress. If Facebook is like cars, it is also like media, in the sense that it is social media. Gawker is interested in the media and any possible Haugens who have tips, documents, or gossip. We want to hear from you.

Whistleblow us at tips@gawker.com. For secure emails, try tarpley@protonmail.com. We also have secure messaging on Signal, which we can provide if you email either of those addresses.