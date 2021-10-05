Charlamagne tha God to Ozy: As an Investor, I Forgive You

Ozy co-founder and CEO Carlos Watson has been continuing his triumphant press tour explaining that his reportedly fraudulent and discredited digital media company is actually not shutting down despite its board of directors announcing last Friday that it would be shutting down. Watson’s latest stop on his media blitz was the radio show “The Breakfast Club,” where he spent nearly an hour claiming that people in the industry were out to get Ozy and that Ozy’s success cannot be disputed (it can).

Okay, so same old, same old, right? Yes, for the most part, save for one small comment by co-host Charlamagne tha God that really makes you stop and say, “Huh!” At one point, about 25 minutes into the segment, co-host DJ Envy inquires about Ozy’s investors in light of the scandals that have plagued the media company this past week.

“I’m an investor, too, by the way,” Charlamagne replies matter-of-factly, before letting Watson respond.

To summarize: an investor in a flailing media company invited the disgraced CEO of that company to appear on the investor’s radio show in order to defend the company that the investor/radio show host has a vested interest in? I believe this is what some in the biz call a “conflict of interest.” But in Ozy-land, we call that a normal day for a normal media company on a normal radio show. See you at OZY Fest!