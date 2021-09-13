No More With These People

I don’t begrudge these people for having made themselves known to me through media. It is the desire of many to be known, and if one can achieve being known just by wearing clothes and having hair, well, all the better for that person. I’ve seen photos of these two on a yacht. Another time I believe I saw a photo of them in some sort of backyard. One of them was at the inauguration. My coworkers have seen them in the flesh. So, we’ve all seen them and, well, I think we’re pretty much good now.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s not that I’m not glad for them. I am. I just think it’s enough. I think we’re pretty much good on the amount of these people that we’ve seen and heard about.

No more of them, thank you.