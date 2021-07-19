“Listen,” known bad boy Brian Kilmeade said to Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt on the classic AM series Fox & Friends, “if you didn’t get a vaccination that’s your choice.”

Brian, whose past hits include “I read Mein Kampf in school,” went to the mat on July 19 over the suggestion that vaccinated people should wear masks to decrease the skyrocketing death rates among the unvaccinated. Here’s eloquent Brian:

But if you did [get vaccinated], like I did, and they did [pointing to Steve and Ainsley] and maybe you did, then you should not wear a mask.

Not getting vaccinated, he argued, is rebel behavior. It is risk-seeking, much like Brian’s daringly long teal tie. In this way, according to Brian, it is just like cliff diving:

If you didn’t [get vaccinated] and you want to go cliff diving this weekend, you don’t have to check with me. It seems a little dangerous, but I’m not going to judge you. And if you go ahead and you put yourself in danger and you feel as though this is not something for you, don’t do it. But don’t affect my life.

Fox News is all about open debate, and at this point, Steve Doocy, the co-author of the third most successful cookbook of 2020, weighed in with some counterpoints.

Steve: Ninety-nine percent of the people who are dying from COVID are unvaccinated.

Brian: That’s their choice!

Steve: They don’t want to die. The administration and the government is saying we need the mask mandate to protect the unvaccinated.

“That’s not their job,” said renegade Brian, who has always been consistent about the idea that the government should have no say in personal health procedures. “It’s not their job to protect anybody.” Thank you, Brian. See you again tomorrow.