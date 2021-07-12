Journo Addison Rae Experiences First Layoff

TikToker, Keeping Up With the Kardashians extra, and nascent thespian Addison Rae can now also add “hardened journalist” to her LinkedIn page. Within the span of a day, the 20-year-old social media star experienced the entire arc of a reporter’s career in the current media landscape when she landed some kind of UFC red-carpet reporting gig, tweeted about it, was met with backlash, and was promptly fired.

Addison’s detractors seemed to resent the fact that Rae, who studied sports broadcasting for three months in college, was robbing a real reporter of the chance to stand on a red carpet and point a mic at UFC stars. Just think of what a dogged correspondent like Ronan Farrow or Jane Mayer could have done with this opportunity…

However, E! News reports that there was no gig for Rae to lose in the first place:

“She did one social activation for UFC where she interviewed Dustin because they’re from the same town, Lafayette,” a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News. “She’s not, nor was she ever, a correspondent. She’ll be at the fight tonight but just as a spectator. There were never any plans for her to have any further official responsibilities.”

Getting fired from a fake job because some people on Twitter got mad at a misleading joke? Sounds like an authentic journalist experience to me!