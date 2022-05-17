Jordan Peterson Will NOT Jerk It to a Beautiful Model to Appease the Woke Mob

Jordan Peterson, who looks like the Silver Lake Foot Clinic logo came to life, had a lot to say about whether or not a professional model is beautiful. In fact, he had so much to say that he got bullied off of Twitter. Good job, team.

On Monday, it was announced that Yumi Nu was one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue. Any normal person with two eyes and a beating heart would think that she looks stunning, as it is her job to look good.

Peterson, the conservative Canadian psychologist whose claim to fame is hating women and going on an all-beef diet, is not what we would call a “normal person.” He saw Nu’s SI cover and promptly tweeted, “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.” He is referring, presumably, to the fact that Nu is not thin.

The Joe Rogan stalwart was quickly informed that he was being a little bitch. At time of writing, there are nearly 8,000 quote tweets that are almost all some version of, “Fuck off.” This was too much for Peterson’s delicate sensibilities.

Six hours later, he doubled down, writing, “Rage away, panderers. And tell me you believe that such images are not conscious and cynical manipulation by the oh-so virtuous politically correct.” An hour later, he wrote that he would be leaving the platform once and for all, and that his “staff” would change his password.

“The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else,” Peterson wrote. Only he’s allowed to call people ugly!

“I plan to write an article on the technical reasons that Twitter is maddening us all very soon. Bye for now,” Peterson threatened. Since that last missive, there have been 19 tweets from his account and several retweets. A few of those tweets have been penned in the first person, so it’s unclear how far removed he actually is from the platform. In between missives about pronoun terrorism, he has even found some time for self-reflection.