Joe Kahn, the managing editor of the New York Times, will probably be the next executive editor of the New York Times, according to nine sources (why not ten?) who spoke to Insider (formerly Business Insider).

If the nine sources are to be believed, Kahn would succeed current New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, who lives in Los Angeles.

"Ultimately, The New York Times is The New York Times, and Joe Kahn is the ultimate Timesman," a source told Insider before hocking a wad of tobacco into a spittoon.

Not that we should be judged by who our parents are, but Kahn’s father founded the office-supply chain Staples.

In recent years the Times has seen its share of turbulence, from having to return a Peabody award to introducing Slack to its newsroom to being parodied by Succession. Kahn has his work cut out for him, but also has access to a lot of office supplies. It will probably be fine.