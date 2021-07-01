Meghan McCain, a woman who owns what she once described as “a pearl necklace with Abraham Lincoln’s face on it,” will be leaving The View after four seasons. The maverick heiress will announce her exit from the daytime talk show on air July 1, possibly to design bracelets with John Adams on them.

The news broke by way of an anonymous “Disney source,” who told The Daily Mail that despite the two remaining years on McCain’s contract, she would leave the series by the end of July. In a clear illustration of healthy workplace rapport, McCain’s co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro – “are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned,” said the source. Presumably, they will be devastated.

Rumors of McCain’s possible exit have been circulating for much of her time on the show. In 2019, The Daily Beast reported that the co-author of “America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter To Freedom,” written with ex-funny comedian Michael Ian Black, seemed distinctly unfree at the daytime series. She was “feeling like a caged animal,” an anonymous source said, which makes sense. I believe Shamu also made about $1 million a year.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” the unnamed McCain friend sighed. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

What other work will she find? McCain’s next move remains unclear. Spotify could be in the market for a Zionist podcast. Hopefully, the late senator’s daughter will return to her former stomping grounds – music journalism.