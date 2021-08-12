Glenn Greenwald is Ready to Rumble

Rescue-dog advocate Glenn Greenwald has launched a channel on Rumble, the video platform popular with conservatives that he says is “devoted not to a particular ideology but to defending a free internet by guaranteeing free debate and free discourse.”

Greenwald is joined by former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, podcaster and Joe Rogan guest Bridget Phetasy, podcast hosts Siraj Hashmi and Mujahed Kobbe, anti-censorship YouTuber Matt Orfalea, and several other free-speech crusaders in inking deals with Rumble. According to the platform, all of these people have one thing in common: “a commitment to challenge the status quo, seek the truth, and share it.”

The Washington Post reported that Greenwald is receiving a salary in the “midrange six figures” to produce content for the website. You would think that if they had that kind of money to throw around they would make a site that doesn’t look like an illegal movie streaming hub, but that’s none of my business.

Greenwald made his announcement via Twitter with a video lit like he was being held captive in someone’s basement. Glenn, you’re a vlogger now, get a ring light.

While Greenwald’s inaugural video isn’t up on the site yet, Gabbard’s is, and she didn’t do much better than he did at getting a professional video set-up. In her video, shot portrait style on a phone with little respect paid to the background, she greets her new viewers and implores them to join her as she crusades against censorship. Honestly, pretty boring stuff. Now, if she were to invest in a DSLR and show me her skincare routine, that’s something I’d be interested in.

Who else already has content up, let’s see. Matt Orfalea, a YouTuber, has a video titled “Joe Biden Video Censored By Facebook Fact Checker” that was posted two days ago and has 140 views. It seems like this is all going really well for everyone.

Siraj Hashmi and Mujahed Kobbe, known as The Habibi Bros., are hosting their podcast of the same name on the platform. An episode from June is titled “How Anthony Fauci's emails proved he's a fraud,” so there’s the vibe. Nevermind that if a podcast is on video it no longer becomes a podcast, that ship has sailed far into the dark night. In their introductory video, they say that what they do is “eat ass and take names” and give “unfiltered” takes about culture.

Now, if none of that sounds like your cup of tea, I did manage to find some other good stuff on Rumble. By good stuff I do mean three different videos of dogs described as “fearless” riding on the backs of motorcycles. If anyone deserves six figures for their content, it’s them.