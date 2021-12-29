Gawker's Most-Read Stories of 2021

Wow. What a year! Gawker was reborn, and against all odds, people read us. As proof, here are our most-read stories of 2021, which was only five months for us because we launched July 28.

Claire Carusillo’s Jojo Siwa scholarship is perhaps the finest in the nation.

I’m speechless.

Do advice column letters ever seem too good to be true? This stunning expose reveals that they are.

The gross obsession with true crime portends a conservative view of the world.

The internet has made it so nothing is ‘cool’ anymore

I can’t really comment on this. You just have to read it yourself.

A Gawker Grammar Gripe from Kelly Conaboy.

Let me welcome you again.

Olivia got razzed on Twitter for knocking Mayim’s zionism, but she says it was worth it.

Are you luminous? Powerful? Clear-eyed? Then you’re a writer.

It’s been a great half year! Thanks for reading!