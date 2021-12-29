Gawker's Most-Read Stories of 2021

Wow. What a year! Gawker was reborn, and against all odds, people read us. As proof, here are our most-read stories of 2021, which was only five months for us because we launched July 28.
1. Jojo Siwa Should Not Be Allowed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Claire Carusillo’s Jojo Siwa scholarship is perhaps the finest in the nation.
2. Corey Stoll Defends Uncle Junior’s Right to Eat Pussy
I’m speechless.
3. Help! I Can’t Stop Writing Fake Dear Prudence Letters That Got Published
Do advice column letters ever seem too good to be true? This stunning expose reveals that they are.
4. True Crime Is Rotting Our Brains
The gross obsession with true crime portends a conservative view of the world.
5. The Great Irony-Level Collapse
The internet has made it so nothing is ‘cool’ anymore
6. ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS REVIEW’: ONLY JOJO SIWA’S PARTS: JOJO AS PENNYWISE
I can’t really comment on this. You just have to read it yourself.
7. No More ‘Deranged’
A Gawker Grammar Gripe from Kelly Conaboy.
8. Welcome to Gawker
Let me welcome you again.
9. Mayim Bialik Is Destroying Jeopardy!
Olivia got razzed on Twitter for knocking Mayim’s zionism, but she says it was worth it.
10. Descriptors Used to Praise Writers, Ranked
Are you luminous? Powerful? Clear-eyed? Then you’re a writer.