Erika Jayne Tossed Garcelle Beauvais's Memoir In the Trash

The trailer for the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was released last week, and while it’s true that the trailers for Housewife franchises are often more exciting than the actual seasons, these women — many of whom are close to getting seniors discounts as buffets — seem very keen on bringing the drama. Apparently, the drama is already spilling over to Instagram, in such a timely way that it seems obvious that posting shit about each other on social platforms is a big part of the ladies’ contracts with Bravo. In an Instagram story over the weekend, Erika Jayne posted a video of a trash can containing various food and beverage containers, an old phone, and a copy of castmate Garcelle Garneau’s upcoming memoir Love Me as I Am. “@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” she wrote.

Oh shit. Based on the trailer alone, it is clear Erika Jayne, who last week was named in a new lawsuit alleging that her ex-husband’s law firm orchestrated “what we now know was the largest criminal racketeering enterprise in the history of plaintiffs’ law,” believes she can speak to any of these women as terribly as she wants, and that Garcelle (one of the few Housewives in this series who has a job and is talented) says to her, “I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.” Perhaps Erika Jayne could not handle that quip. In any case, neither of them are following each other, and because of Jayne’s Instagram story I am now aware of this book.