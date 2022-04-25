Elon Musk Already Blowing Up Twitter
With bad tweets
Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images
There are certain days on Twitter when abstaining is the best option. These happen too frequently to list in full, but some quick examples: the day Joan Didion died; the anniversary of Jan. 6; every time the Atlantic publishes an essay on cancel culture; every time a canceled person secures some kind of career boost in spite of their supposed cancellation; most global events involving Elon Musk; today.
See you tomorrow.