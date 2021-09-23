Barstool: Saturdays Are for Our New Food Delivery Service and Branded Pizza Product :)

Barstool Sports, a website that distilled the essence of Greater Boston into a single slogan about which day is for the boys, has a new venture: food delivery. According to AdWeek, “The publisher...plans to enter the food-delivery industry, in a venture it calls Barstool Bites.”

The sports blog, which has never done anything gross to food so it’s weird if anyone said that, has partnered with “Virtual Dining Concepts,” a thoughtfully named company that produces delicious treats in ghost kitchens. Now, Stoolies don’t even need to go to bars. They can get their “gameday fare like chicken wings, sliders and fries” delivered straight to their dad’s girlfriend’s home, provided they live near Barstool Bites’ “300 market partners in cities nationwide.”

Barstool CEO Erika Nardini did not return Gawker’s request for comment about Barstool Bites. But those who can’t wait for their fix might consider Barstool’s “branded pizza product,” One Bite Frozen Pizza, which sounds like Bagel Bites, but is not. Inspired by Dave Portnoy’s rigorous pizza criticism, the mouthwhetting product will be sold next week in Walmart.