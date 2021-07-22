Why Was Mr. Big at the White House?

Last week, “Page Six” leaked a section of HBO’s Sex and the City reboot titled And Just Like That…, which seemed to imply Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big had gotten a divorce. Today, the Hill reports that Chris Noth was seen standing outside of the White House with his son; the pair was visiting for a “family vacation.” What could it mean?

Well, here at Gawker.com, we can exclusively leak a section not from the script, from the part in the show where Mr. Big talks to President Biden at the White House.

Cuts off right there, unfortunately. But I couldn’t help but wonder — aren’t we all wearing masks all the time anyway, with each other?