Which Massive Public Figure Is the Most Admired Woman of 2021?

Think of all the women you admired this year. Your friends, your mentors, your mom (maybe, that relationship can be weird for some people). Unfortunately, none of those women are the most admired woman of 2021.

The market research firm YouGov has released its list of the top 20 most admired women for the year, and unfortunately none of our moms are on it (unless someone like Ella Emhoff is reading this, in which case, tell K congrats!). It would be boring to just tell you who it is, so let’s play a little game. I’ll give you some clues that go from incredibly opaque to blatantly obvious, and you try to guess who it is. Whoever wins gets thrown into the running for Most Admired Gawker Reader of 2021.

Just Jared referred to this woman as “a massive public figure.” She has held the title of “Most Admired Woman” for the last three years. It is not Queen Elizabeth II. But this woman does sit in close proximity to state power. In a nationwide period of psychosis we were all really obsessed with her arms for a while. Her bestie is George W. Bush. Her name rhymes with Shmichelle Shmobama.

Did you guess Michelle Obama? Well, to quote the admirable woman herself, “Hey, queen. Girl, you have done it again.” Joining her on the throne of adulation is her husband, who overtook Bill Gates to become the world’s most admired man. The American marriage is still alive, everyone.

Elsewhere on the women’s side is Angelina Jolie beating out the Queen for the No. 2 spot, and Scarlett Johansson coming in, shockingly, at No. 5. Congratulations to all of these beautiful women for having traits that read to the public at large as admirable. Of the 20 women on the list, I’m sure at least one of them is a stone cold asshole, and it’s a real talent to be seen as palatable despite that (I’m looking at you, Thunberg).