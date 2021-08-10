Which ’90s Musician Went Anti-Vaxx for Their Homeopathic Doctor

Which genre-bending musician has decided to experiment with not getting the Covid vaccine? A tipster told us that the star tried to grab a bite at a fine-dining establishment in Manhattan but got kicked to the curb — specifically the curb; he was asked to eat outside because he was not vaccinated. When the restaurant asked for proof of vaccination, the singer said he didn’t have one, as he was unvaccinated “at the request of his homeopathic doctor.” Sounds like a lost cause.

If you have a blind item tip, email us at tips@gawker.com. Previously: “Which White Movie Star Had an ‘East Asian-Themed’ Birthday Party?”