Wes Anderson Isn’t Doing “French Dispatch” Press at Cannes?

Word out of Cannes, according to Variety, is that Wes Anderson won’t be doing any press during the festival to promote his new film The French Dispatch, which follows a group of American journalists in France. The film will be shown at the festival, however, and several of the movie’s cast members, including Bill Murray, Timothée Chalamet, and Tilda Swinton, will be in attendance for the premiere. Huh. I wonder why Wes Anderson is being so shy, particularly when his film is almost oddly on-theme for the occasion?

Possibly it is because he wants to avoid questions about his longtime producer Scott Rudin, who, at least in April, was credited as an executive producer on the film. Per the Washington Post:

“The next movie it is making that involves Rudin is the new Wes Anderson film, “The French Dispatch,” in which Rudin is credited with the lesser title of executive producer, in contrast to the producer title he has held on Anderson’s seven previous movies.”

The film does not currently appear on Rudin’s IMDB page. Very interesting. If only someone could ask him about it.