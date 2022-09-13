We Love Her: Amanda Seyfried

Tonight, Amanda Seyfried won an Emmy for her lead role in Hulu’s The Dropout, a kooky miniseries about Elizabeth Holmes. Congrats, Amanda!

First and foremost, Amanda deserves the Emmy. Of all the people who try to go viral impersonating Elizabeth Holmes, she did it the best, with the most committed earnestness and let’s be honest, the best attempt at the voice. Remember when she did that dance?

Emmy win!

It’s great that Amanda Seyfried has an Emmy not only because her performance in The Dropout was great, but because she’s great. Think about it. Amanda Seyfried. You love her. We love her. She looked so beautiful in a sparkling pink dress, like a real princess. She made the movie Mank watchable. She’s in First Reformed and Mean Girls AND the Mamma Mia! Movies. She is a versatile, charming character actor who can sing and has the world’s most beautiful eyes.

At the end of the day, Amanda Seyfried is sort of “the people’s actor,” when you think about it. She is beautiful without being self-serious about it, she’s funny without preening. When she shows up to an awards show, she looks so happy to be there, and it makes the viewers happy to be watching. She lives in Hudson Valley and, like, raises goats? Amanda Seyfried, congratulations on your Emmy win. We love you so much!!!!