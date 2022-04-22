Victoria's Secret Recruits Hot Guy As Face of 'Gender Free' Sweatpants
'Role model' Darren Barnet has me feeling empowered
Victoria’s Secret continues its inspiring journey to convince people that they are no longer the company that fostered a “culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment,” according to a damning 2020 New York Times investigation. In the last year, the company has been attempting a total brand comeback, saying goodbye to its iconic Angels and instead replacing them with normal-looking women like Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra.
The latest normie to join Victoria’s Secret? The company’s first-ever male ambassador and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet, who is working on a campaign for Victoria’s Secret Pink’s first “Gender Free” collection.
The collection, which boasts radically gender-free clothing items like baggy sweatpants, sweatshirts, t-shirts and shorts, has chosen Barnet as its ambassador because, according to CEO Amy Hauk, Barnet is a “positive role model for teens and young adults.” Thank God — I was so scared they chose him because he is totally gorgeous.
Barnet is taking his role very seriously, posting on Instagram that he is “honored” to join the company as a brand ambassador as the line will also be supporting the company’s “initiatives in empowering young adults and mental health awareness.”
I’ve certainly heard about mental health before, but I look forward to learning more.