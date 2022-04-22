Victoria's Secret Recruits Hot Guy As Face of 'Gender Free' Sweatpants

Victoria’s Secret continues its inspiring journey to convince people that they are no longer the company that fostered a “culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment,” according to a damning 2020 New York Times investigation. In the last year, the company has been attempting a total brand comeback, saying goodbye to its iconic Angels and instead replacing them with normal-looking women like Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra.

The latest normie to join Victoria’s Secret? The company’s first-ever male ambassador and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet, who is working on a campaign for Victoria’s Secret Pink’s first “Gender Free” collection.

The collection, which boasts radically gender-free clothing items like baggy sweatpants, sweatshirts, t-shirts and shorts, has chosen Barnet as its ambassador because, according to CEO Amy Hauk, Barnet is a “positive role model for teens and young adults.” Thank God — I was so scared they chose him because he is totally gorgeous.

Barnet is taking his role very seriously, posting on Instagram that he is “honored” to join the company as a brand ambassador as the line will also be supporting the company’s “initiatives in empowering young adults and mental health awareness.”

I’ve certainly heard about mental health before, but I look forward to learning more.