Untitled Nancy Meyers Project Already My Favorite Movie

It is not every day that we get good news. However the big man upstairs is smiling down upon us today, as it was announced in Deadline that Nancy Meyers will be returning to writing and directing.

According to the report, the untitled project will be at Netflix and that’s just about all we know so far. There is currently “no title or logline, but sources describe it as an ensemble comedy, which is right in her wheelhouse.” Suffice it to say this is already my favorite movie.

What could Meyers be cooking up for us? Thank you so much for asking, I have my own theories. We must of course adhere to the rules of the Meyers Cinematic Universe which are simple yet firm: The protagonist must be rich, white, and female and there must be the opportunity for the most gorgeous kitchen you’ve ever seen in your life. With that in mind, here are some free movie ideas for Nancy that I think she would knock out of the park: