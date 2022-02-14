Unnecessary Insults in Classic Love Songs, Ranked

6. “The mornin' sun when it's in your face really shows your age ... But that don't worry me none, in my eyes, you're everything.” — Rod Stewart, “Maggie May”

5. "Your looks are laughable, unphotographable. Yet you're my favorite work of art." — Frank Sinatra, “My Funny Valentine”

4. "Although he may not be the man some girls think of as handsome, to my heart he carries the key." — Ella Fitzgerald, “Someone to Watch Over Me”

3. “I may not always love you.” — Beach Boys, “God Only Knows”

2. "You ain't a beauty, but hey, you're all right." — Bruce Springsteen, “Thunder Road”

1. "You still have to squeeze into your jeans ... but you're perfect to me." — One Direction, “Little Things”