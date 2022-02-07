Too Much Head

Hulu just released a trailer for their upcoming show The Dropout. The show tells the story of the rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, she’s the titular dropout. It looks fine. People say things like, “I know what you did at the demo,” and “We haven’t seen a single contract. She is lying to you.” Juicy!

Amanda Seyfried stars as Holmes, and towards the middle of the trailer we hear her do the deep voice. I know that’s what we all wanted to hear. But the real standout is William H. Macy’s head. There’s too much of it.

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an actor have more head than this. Right where you think it should stop, it just keeps going.

Wow! There’s even more head from a top-down perspective. Macy is allegedly playing Richard Fuisz, a key source for John Carreyou in his journey to exposing the fraud at Theranos. But that can’t be right, because a quick search for Richard Fuisz will reveal that he does not have this much head.

If I had to assign a number to this amount of head, it would probably be somewhere around 15. For comparison, I think I’m sitting on the big side at six.

This much head is a dangerous thing for a man to have. He needs to wield it wisely.