“To the Mosquitoes, a Goodbye Kiss”

Though the sun will set early
Though the wind will be cold
Though our coats will be burly
Though our bones will feel old
There is one bit of happiness winter will bring
And that’s death to the fucking mosquitoes
Yes the walk will be icy
And your limbs will feel numb
Making plans will be dicey
And your mood will be glum
But we do have a plus side, if just this one thing
The mass death of the fucking mosquitoes
The mosquitoes, I hate them
Those tiny, stupid fucks
I’ve no choice but to condemn
All the blood they, uh, sucks
So thank god for the cold that will make us reign king
O’er our kingdom: dead fucking mosquitoes
Though the pedants, I hear you
With your thin fingers raised
“Um, not sure if you knew”
[Preparing to be praised]
“But actually not all mosquitoes die in the cold. Also it doesn’t even get cold in the winter everywhere? And mosquito eggs, which are normally laid in trees, can survive cold temperatures, and then they hatch in the spring”
...
Wanna die with the fucking mosquitoes?
Decomposing blood suckers
Laying dead in the dirt
Take that, little fuckers
Yeah, and I hope it hurt
Over your mangled corpses we’ll dance and we’ll sing
♫Goodbyeeee all you fuuuucking mosquitoooes♫
For now our skin is itchy
For now we are not soothed
For now we are so bitchy
For now souls are unmoved
But soon our world will trend on the upswing
As winter approaches with the death it brings
Though comp’nies will carry out fall downsizings
And “delta how bad” you’ll Bing and you’ll Bing
Still soon we’ll be clapping, to each other we’ll cling
WE HAVE OUTLIVED YOU FUCKING MOSQUITOES!!!!!!!!!!
(Hopefully)