Let’s Discuss ‘This Is Us’: Our Final Thanksgiving

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for since the last episode, when we were made aware that the show is currently taking place in, presumably, last November: Thanksgiving. Each character goes to great lengths to remind us that this family’s Thanksgivings are always dramatic, and indeed, Mother and the gang are like Gossip Girl that way. Now, is Serena back to her old bad habits, or has Georgina drugged her? Let’s see.

HAS MOTHER DIED?

No, but end-of-life care was discussed.

HOW ABOUT SISTER … HAS SHE GOTTEN HER DIVORCE?

Not yet, but she’s close. Sister and Sister’s Husband are fighting, and they’re fighting in front of everyone. At Thanksgiving! Sister wants Baby to eat whatever food he wants (due to Sister’s issues with food) and Sister’s Husband wants Baby to limit his eating and not become “the fat kid” (due to Sister’s Husband’s issues with food). And they’re both mad about Sister’s Husband’s faraway job, but for different reasons. Seems complicated for Sister, and we do not envy her. Nor do we envy Sister’s Husband with the faraway job, who we now hate!

One positive thing that happened to Sister is she was put in charge of the decision to end Mother’s life, once that decision becomes necessary (and if Mother’s Special Friend, who is actually in charge of the decision, has already died). Hooray for Sister! And Mother finally told her the “secret ingredient” for Mother’s special Thanksgiving pie. We aren’t let in on what the ingredient is, but it might be decades of unspoken sadness.

ACTOR BROTHER … IS HE WELL?

Not really. He keeps playing guitar.

AND COUNCILMAN BROTHER? AND COUNCILMAN BROTHER’S FAMILY?

Councilman Brother is obsessed with Mother’s imminent death, as are we all, and has taken to recording every moment she spends with his children on his iPhone. Councilman Brother’s Wife has to take his phone away. At one point Councilman Brother’s Children teach Mother how to “floss.”

MAY I INQUIRE ABOUT MOTHER’S SPECIAL FRIEND?

Yes, Mother’s Special Friend is making his presence known, indeed. As we already discussed, he will be the primary decision-maker when it comes to Mother’s medical care once she is not in the position to make those decisions herself. “Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this,” Kelly Clarkson sang, and it’s true; we see, in the past, that Mother’s Special Friend has spent many Thanksgivings longing for Mother. And now he finally gets to pick her full-time nurses once the Alzheimer's takes hold of her mind.

Yay …

WAS UNCLE THERE?

No.

BUT WAS HE MENTIONED?

Briefly, during a song Actor Brother sang while playing guitar.

Next week: Actor Brother drowns (in the past).