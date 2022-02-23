Let’s Discuss ‘This Is Us’: The Show Is Currently Taking Place in November

It is February, and yet our This Is Us family has found itself in the days ahead of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving of what year? Unclear. There hasn’t been a mention of the pandemic in quite some time, even though This Is Us was at one point so focused on COVID-19 that one episode was centered on the creator of the technology that led to Zoom, so we are left without a signpost. No matter. Let’s check in on our relatives.

HAS MOTHER DIED?

Not yet.

AND COUNCILMAN BROTHER … IS HE WELL?

This week our focus was primarily on Councilman Brother’s Wife, but Councilman Brother seems to be doing quite well, yes. He’s always bringing Councilman Brother’s Wife a glass of red wine when she needs it, and he is so proud of her; she’s doing a great job.

What is she doing a great job at? Well, she’s doing a great job at ballet something, of course! Councilman Brother’s Wife has had a difficult journey back to dance, as you know (had to teach ballet over Zoom before her dance studio closed due to the pandemic), but she has found herself at some sort of Philadelphia school of ballet, where she recruits students for a scholarship program. We are so proud of her, just like Councilman Brother is, and we wish we could bring her a glass of red wine ourselves.

AND THAT OLD BALLET TEACHER OF COUNCILMAN BROTHER’S WIFE … MAY I ASK IF SHE EVER GOT THE COURAGE TO YELL AT HIM?

She did, indeed. After helping a student whose confidence was shaken, Councilman Brother’s Wife finally got the nerve to call her mean old ballet teacher and tell him how he fucked up the course of her entire life. Sort of makes you wonder which people are out there getting up the nerve to make that call to you, doesn’t it? Probably for the best not to consider it.

In the future, the student whose confidence was shaken sends Councilman Brother’s Wife a note. She’ll be playing the lead in Swan Lake. Fantastic! Unfortunately, her note doesn’t mention anything at all about the current situation with Ukraine. What secrets do these future characters hold? They don’t tell us, which does seem cruel.

AND HOW IS ACTOR BROTHER?

Actor Brother’s Children’s Mother wants to take their kids and spend the looming Thanksgiving holiday (sure) with her new nerd boyfriend, which is an issue. Actor Brother would rather they go to the family cabin in Pennsylvania, so that they might watch the VHS tapes kept therein. We can’t help but agree with Actor Brother that it makes more sense to have a family holiday with his family, particularly considering Mother’s degrading health, plus those VHS tapes, plus the fact that he would likely fly the whole group first class since he’s rich with The Manny reboot money. Alas, this is not the correct opinion.

It seems the correct opinion is: because Actor Brother’s Children’s Mother has never felt the true love of a man, she should take the kids and spend Thanksgiving with her new nerd, just in case the nerd loves her in the future; this way she will have started a “new tradition” for herself, with him. Apparently she really likes the nerd, even though we can’t stand him for a single second. Fine. Actor Brother acquiesces, as do we. Have your nerd Thanksgiving. We’ll be in Pennsylvania — with Mother!

HAS SISTER GOTTEN HER DIVORCE?

Not yet, but like Thanksgiving, the divorce is looming. Sister’s Husband is always walking around on a work phone call using his Bluetooth headphones, which Sister hates. I hate it, too. Take them out, Husband! You are talking to air!

WAS UNCLE THERE?

No.

Next week: Thanksgiving??