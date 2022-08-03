The Queen Doesn't "Get" Kitchens

Some days, I can spend hours thinking about what The Queen knows about the real world. Can she do basic math? Has she ever made a sandwich? It’s a fun exercise that I am sure many people engage in. Here’s one that you can think of right now: how many times has Liz been in a real modern kitchen, like the one you find in a home that people live in? With a center island, and maybe one of those cabinet drawers that holds the trash?

According to Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, Miss Liz doesn’t really understand the concept of kitchens. When Prince William and Kate Middleton finished renovating their Anmer Hall home, The Queen took one look at their eating quarters and it didn’t compute. Smith told People:

"They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, 'I can't understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.'"

Well, ok. This proves that the Queen has also never been to a house party, where hanging out in the kitchen can be pretty fun. Maybe Will and Kate should get a keg and throw her another Jubbly. It would behoove her to understand the social lives of suburbanites. And it would be cheeky to see her do a beer bong. Party on Liz!