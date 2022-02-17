Want to hear the best British joke I’ll ever encounter, according to this ranked list of them?

What had the English telecom representative said to the man who wanted to describe a nuisance caller? Oh, you again.

I don’t get it!

Alright, want to hear the second best British joke ever, as told in 2012 by the stiff upper lipped and limbed Queen Elizabeth, absolutely EVISCERATING Daniel Craig in the process? As Craig tells it on Colbert, the queen is “very funny.”

“We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile.’”

Maybe you have to watch the clip to really “get” it?

One benefit to being the queen is that everyone will give you the benefit of doubt that your failed quip is that signature bone-dry British humor, lest she unleash her pack of 60 aromatic corgis on you.