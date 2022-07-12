The Biggest Emmy Snubs

The Emmy nominations were announced this morning by Melissa Fumero, JB Smoove, and JB Smoove’s huge hat. As is the case every year, there were some delightful half-surprises (so many Abbott Elementary nominations!), some moments of confusion (is Dopesick a real thing?), and, of course, some snubs.

If you want the full list of nominees, go somewhere else. That’s information you can find anywhere. We’re in the business of gripes today, and that means talking about all the people and shows who deserved a little love from the Mrs. Maisel-worshiping Television Academy.

Sara Ramirez - And Just Like That…

I swear to god I am not joking. Ramirez’s Ché Diaz took the world by storm when they first entered the Sex and the City universe as a stand-up comedian/podcast host/homewrecker. You may have hated Ché, but that is only because Ramirez delivered a singular performance as someone who is utterly hateable. It may be easy to be an annoying comedian, but it is definitely harder to portray one.

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series was a tough category to break into this year, but Gomez deserved a spot. Steve Martin and Martin Short were both nominated, but their hijinks don’t work without Gomez acting as their straight man. Surely Rachel Brosnahan didn’t need a fourth Marvelous Mrs. Maisel nomination.

John Early - Search Party

Search Party spent its entire run being woefully overlooked by the Emmys, which is a real shame because it was often one of the best shows on TV. A big reason for the show being so funny was John Early, who spent five seasons delivering a comedic performance that in a different world would be heralded as one of the best of all time. For the show’s last season, Early should have been nominated for his transformation into Dr. Carpet alone. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, run, don’t walk to HBO Max immediately.

Reservation Dogs

All of it! The actors, the writing, the direction, the show itself. They all deserved Emmys for making one of the freshest breaths of air we had last season. Justice for Willie Jack.

Britt Lower and Zach Cherry - Severance

Severance probably didn’t need any more nominations — it got noms for Best Drama, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and two for Best Supporting Actor — but we could probably shuffle them around a little bit. John Turturro and Christopher Walken are great, but this feels like a classic case of name recognition bias. Britt Lower and Zach Cherry felt like revelations on the show, both delivering at least one scene that felt tailormade for an Emmys clip.

Dasha Nekrasova - Succession

Just kidding.