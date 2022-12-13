Angry Customers Launch Hostile Takeover of SSENSE’s Instagram Comments

I’m a simple woman in that I always need something to look forward to in order to avoid thinking about all the things currently happening. One thing I regularly look forward around this time of year? Luxury fashion retailer SSENSE’s holiday sale, in which deep discounts are given to clothing that’s not even out of season. For weeks leading up to this event, I spend large parts of my day curating a wishlist of things I don’t need, but will make me feel cool.

SSENSE is known not only for its taste-making editorial presence, but also for its suspiciously fast shipping rates. There have been times when I’ve ordered things and they’ve arrived at my door within 36 hours. It is generally a well-oiled machine. That is, until the holidays roll around and shit completely hits the fan.

And so, in addition to the SSENSE holiday sale, I now also look forward to another seemingly inevitable holiday tradition: scrolling through the SSENSE Instagram account and reading people yell at them about how they are not receiving their items in a lightning-fast manner.

Things seems to have gotten even worse this year. All of posts from the last week or so on SSENSE’s Instagram have been full of desperate hypebeasts claiming the retailer has ruined their Christmas, and that maybe they should stop posting and hire some people.

As someone who has been waiting for a coat to ship for more than a week, I understand the frustration here. However, this is not my first discount rodeo. When you’re saving up to 50 percent off in-season designer clothing, what do you think is going to happen, honey? If you want the Margiela Tabi socks you got your 25-year-old girlfriend to arrive on time you should’ve gone to Net-a-Porter.