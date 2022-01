A sunny-yellow three-egg omelet oozing with American cheese: perfection. Shredded hash browns rendered brown and crispy on the griddle: perfection. Frank’s RedHot sauce drizzled on top of both: perfection. This classic diner staple is neither particularly ambitious nor especially novel, but it is — when you’re in the mood for it — one of the greatest meals known to humankind. 4.5/5 stars.