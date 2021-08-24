Regular Food Review: Another Incredible Sandwich

Craving the TFT (tofu-fried tofu) from Superiority Burger, I found a recipe for something similar on this blog. I used the last of my 99-cent rolls to cradle two chunks of breaded, fried, extra-firm tofu — frozen and then thawed for an even better texture — and a quick slaw of cabbage and scallions tossed with rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, and chili oil. Wow. Wow. It was kind of a pain in the ass to make, but wow, the crisp coating, the flavorful sauces. Lately I’ve been craving the primal feeling of knocking back a large sandwich, its juices running down my hands. I have achieved greatness. 4.5/5 stars.