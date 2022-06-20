Pope Francis to Resign? Megyn Kelly Says Maybe

The Swiss Guards are a-tittering: Pope Francis, the Pope, might be packing up his two possessions into a burlap bag and moving to the retirement home for infirm popes with Benedict and his “secretary” Georg.

Cancel culturista Megyn Kelly is live at the Vatican with updates. We’re glad she’s getting work.

Pope F, 85, has been looking noticeably frail as of late and had to cancel his big day out to Africa because of “knee problems.” He has a walking stick, but it’s not as nice as the Queen’s.

A Papal Conclave is just the limited Hulu series I have been craving for summer. My money is on hottie Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley.