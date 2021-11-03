Rejoice and be glad, Anne Helen Petersen, for Pope Francis has asked Catholics to pray for those suffering from burnout.

“Overwork and work-related stress cause many people to experience extreme exhaustion — mental, emotional, affective, and physical exhaustion,” the religious leader says in his video announcement of November’s prayer focus. “Let us pray that people who suffer from depression or burn-out will find support and a light that opens them up to life.”

Indeed, I ask all believers to bow their heads and join me in prayer.

Our exhaustion, who art in the workplace, burnout be thy name. Thy quitting come, thy rest be done, which thy can do this given thy’s access to “savings.” Give us this day our daily stress and forgive our millennial sins, as we forgive those who have sinned against us. And lead us not into capitalism, but deliver us from “hustle culture.”

Amen.